Sports News | 8 September 2016 12:10 CET

Ghana Premier League: Is Herbert Mensah returning to Kotoko?

Herbert Mensah has given an indication that he will not down an offer from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner of Kumasi Asante Kotoko .

Mensah was the chairman of the management committee of the 23 times champions of Ghana from 1999 to 2002 and is remembered by the followers of the club for making their outfit attractive, despite failing to end their trophy drought.

'If Otumfuo tells me to jump (take over Kotoko), I have to jump," Herbert Mensah told Happy FM.

"I was more than honoured to meet Otumfuo three to four times when he travelled to London three weeks ago.

'We discussed everything from business, politics and everything. Otumfuo is more than the president of a nation,' he told Happy FM.

Herbert Mensah is currently the President of the Ghana Rugby Federation.

