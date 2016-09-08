Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 8 September 2016 12:10 CET

BREAKING NEWS: Former New Edubiase midfielder Sekyi Quaye lands a year deal with Lebanese side Ijtimaii Club

Former New Edubiase midfielder Sekyi Quaye has signed a year deal with Lebanese side Ijtimaai Club after a long absence from the field, Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm.

The creative midfielder had a year stint with FC Jurmala of Latvia before moving to Ethiopian side Dedebit FC where he failed to reach agreement for a two year deal.

A near deal with South African side Mpumalanga Black Aces also fell through at the beginning of this year but the player has finally landed a year deal with the Lebanese giants.

Quaye, 26, is expected to make his debut for his new side on Friday against Shabab Al Sahel FC.

His presence at Ijtimaai will up the Ghanaian presence in the club as he joins former Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko forward Kofi Nti Boakye.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

In school we learn lesson before test but in life we do test before learn lesson By:john akakpo
By: john akakpo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img