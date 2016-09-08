BREAKING NEWS: Former New Edubiase midfielder Sekyi Quaye lands a year deal with Lebanese side Ijtimaii Club

Former New Edubiase midfielder Sekyi Quaye has signed a year deal with Lebanese side Ijtimaai Club after a long absence from the field, Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm.

The creative midfielder had a year stint with FC Jurmala of Latvia before moving to Ethiopian side Dedebit FC where he failed to reach agreement for a two year deal.

A near deal with South African side Mpumalanga Black Aces also fell through at the beginning of this year but the player has finally landed a year deal with the Lebanese giants.

Quaye, 26, is expected to make his debut for his new side on Friday against Shabab Al Sahel FC.

His presence at Ijtimaai will up the Ghanaian presence in the club as he joins former Liberty Professionals and Asante Kotoko forward Kofi Nti Boakye.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter



