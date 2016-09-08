Head coach of Reading football club Jaap Staam has described claims from Asamoah Gyan that the Championship side did not want him to play for Ghana as rubbish.

Staam who was on the verge of signing the former Sunderland forward claims the main reason behind they not signing Gyan was that he was not fit to play.

"It's not about we don't want him to play for Ghana. To be fair that's a load of rubbish,' Staam told the media

' It's not about that at all. If he was fit and ready to play for us at 100 per cent then we would be happy for him to go to Ghana and play his games over there."

"But because that wasn't the case we said to him, if you are not fit you can't go to Ghana because you need to work over here to get into shape and eventually play for us. After that you can play for Ghana."

Gyan has since signed for Dubai based Al Ahli and has already opened his account for the club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com