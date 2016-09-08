All remaining Ghana Premier League matches to take off simultaneously

All remaining three matches in the Ghana Premier League will kick off at the same time all in an aim to improve fairness and transparency in the last games.

The Premier League Board has confirmed that all the sixteen team will take on each other at exactly 15:15 GMT with broadcast holders Supersports showing the clash between Wa All Stars and Liberty Professionals.

All remaining games are expected to determine who finishes in the continental zone and relegation zone.

Wa All Stars look favourite clinch the title though Wa All Stars have an outside shot.

