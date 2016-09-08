Manchester United hold the advantage ahead of Saturday's derby with Manchester City, according to Dwight Yorke.

All eyes will be on Old Trafford this weekend as United and City – and their respective managers Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola – renew their rivalry live on Sky Sports.

And, speaking ahead of the eagerly-anticipated clash, former Old Trafford favourite Yorke believes home advantage, coupled with Sergio Aguero's suspension, tips the balance in United's favour despite both clubs' flawless start to the season.

“It is very difficult to call this game,” Yorke told Sky Sports News HQ. “Both teams are playing fantastically and both managers have made an amazing start.

“The impact Mourinho and Guardiola have had with their teams has been impressive and the players have certainly responded to them.

“Manchester United are turning around and winning games they would have lost last season. Jose has brought the winning mentality back to United.

“We know Pep is an outstanding manager, we know he's been a winner wherever he's been and he seems to have implemented that in his squad at City.

“It's very difficult to call this game at this moment in time but I feel Sergio Aguero's suspension will be a big blow for City, although they still have plenty of quality players to come in there.

“Despite that, with the game being played at Old Trafford, I just feel United have the edge over City.”

Nothing separates United and City heading into the 172nd Manchester derby, after both clubs won their opening three Premier League fixtures before the international break.

As well as claiming the bragging rights in the city, victory on Saturday would see either United or City open up a three-point lead over their neighbours.

Yorke believes it is too early for the outcome of the game to play a crucial role in the race for the title but stressed a positive result, even at this early stage of the season, could have significance as the season goes on.

“It will be huge (for the winner),” Yorke added. “Neither club will win the Premier League from this point because it's simply too early.

“But, from a psychological point of view, it will be a massive statement from whoever wins this game.

“They will always have one over their arch rivals as the season goes on and their fans will have the bragging rights in the city.

“Everyone is buzzing in and around the city and the world is watching to see who is going to come out on top.

“Arguably the world's two best managers go head-to-head and they will want to win this game, it is very important for them going forward for the remainder of the campaign.”

–