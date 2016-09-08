Ronaldinho: Former world best to quit football to become a musician

The two times FIFA Player of the Years, Ronaldinho has expressed his desire to retire from active football and focus on a musical career.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star has been playing actively for the past 18 years, but thinks at age 36 he needs to hang up his boot when his the current season ends in 2017 and concentrate on a music career which has no age limitation.

'I am an old man now, I am 36,' he told reporters at a press conference in New York.

'I am no longer 26 like I once was, and I am looking at what I can do to mark an end to my career. The plan is to play one more year.

'I am immersed in new projects, related to music and football which are, as you know, my two passions.

'I am looking at new things that I have always liked and we will see what we will do this year,'

Ronaldinho has struggled to settle in any single club, since parting ways with Atletico Mineiro in 2014, after propelling them to Copa Libertadores triumph.

He was part of the Brazilian team that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh