Hearts of Oak to sack 11 players including Abdoulaye Soulama- reports

Hearts of Oak could part ways with 11 first team players if the season comes to end in two weeks time, according to reports.

The list includes goalkeepers Abdoulaye Soulama and Mutawakilu Seidu and captain Owusu Bempah.

Majority of the players on the reported transfer list are those who have struggled for game time and had little impact.

Hearts look to have missed out on winning a first league title since 2009 after recent unfavourable results.

The Phobians are fourth on the table with three matches to the end of the season but six points off the pack.

Hearts players to be transfer-listed after the season:

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Soulama, Seidu Muntawakilu

Defenders: Isaac Oduro, Fatau Mohammed, Owusu Bempah

Midfielders: Leonard Tawiah

Strikers: Foovi Aguidi, Kwame Kizito, Selassie Adjei, Kenneth Okoro, Musah Ibrahim

