2015/16 Ghana Premier League Champions To Get $30,000

The winner of the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League will receive US$ 30,000 as prize money in case the competition ends without a headline sponsor.

A meeting between the Premier League Board (PLB) and the Emergency Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) agreed on the figure.

The league winner will be paid the US$30,000 prize money from the GFA coffers even if the association failed to secure a sponsor before the end of the season.

That amount is expected to ease the financial burden on the league champions who will represent the nation in the next CAF Champions League.

It will be recalled that last season’s winner, AshantiGold, received GH¢50,000 as prize money.

Wa All Stars are the current league leaders, followed by Aduana Stars, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak started the season very well under Japanese trainer Kenichi, but due to misunderstandings he has quit and Hearts, also known as the Phobians who won the first league in 1958 have not tasted the league success in the past seven years.

It looks like Wa All Stars lifting the Ghana League this season.