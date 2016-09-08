Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Boxing | 8 September 2016 10:36 CET

10 Things To Know About American Robert Easter Jr

By Sammy Heywood Okine

(Opponent of Richard Commey)

Who / What: USA vs Ghana
Date: September 9, 2016
Fight Venue: Santander Arena, Reading, Pennsylvania

Purpose: IBF Lightweight title

1. He is tall (180cm) with a long reach (193cm).
2. He is undefeated in 17 fights.
3. He was a member of USA 2012 Olympic Team.
4. He is an American Prospect, with a knock out rate of 82%.

5. He is black – African American. Had all his fights in the USA.

6. His fans call him “E Bunny”.
7. He is a two time National Golden Gloves Bronze Medallist.

8. He is a durable boxer who does not give up easily.

9. He is hungry for honours, like every American sports person.

10.He has never fought a Ghanaian who eats Kenkey and Shito.

10 things you should know about Commey
1. He started as a Kick Boxer before turning fully to Boxing.

2. He has been handled by on trainer since he began career.

3. He has won most fights and titles outside Ghana.

4. He is fearless with a winning mentality.
5. He loved challenge and is widely exposed.
6. He loves that Ghana needs a world title badly.
7. He is ready to make history, undefeated in 24 fights.

8. He is durable, absorbs punches and punches hard.

9. He is undefeated and most of his opponent were knocked out.

10.He has received blessings and adviced from who all that matter in Ghana boxing.

Boxing

