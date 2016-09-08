Disabled cyclist Alem Mumuni who is at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games has reiterated his sadness and displeasure after qualifying through the hard way and not attracting the needed financial support and attention from the Ghana sports authorities.

He said there are no structures, no organization, no planning for the future, no love for budding sport people, yet when they win laurels and medals, politicians want to take the credit.

He said he qualified for the Paralympics in April, but no provision was made for him as a national athlete up till September when the Games was supposed to start, and he had to struggle in training and even had to travel to Brazil to get stranded.

He noted that there is no plan for future of Ghana Sports, and the only solution is an overall revolution.

“Every plan and programme is on football, meanwhile they do not bring medals” he stated.

Speaking for disable sportsmen and women in Ghana, Alem Mumuni said Ghana is a nice place, but the leaders are not managing the nation well.

“I Can switch nationality for a comfortable life, but I want to make a change. It takes one man to make a change, but it takes two wigs to fly” said Mumuni answering questions from the media in Rio where he is representing Ghana.

He thanked the media and Ghanaians who appreciate the efforts of disabled athletes.

Alem Mumuni trained in the USA before moving to Rio in Brazil for the Paralympics. He is sure of winning a medal, but feels not motivated to achieve his heart’s desire.





