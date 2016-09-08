Jaap Stamp: Jaap Stamp: Black Stars skipper failed medical at Reading

Manchester United legend, Jaap Stamp, who is now the head coach of Reading claims that the English side pulled out of the deal with Asamoah Gyan because he failed medical.

Gyan rubbished earlier reports that he failed his Reading medical, saying he rather called off the deal when the club put a clause in his contract that they want him to concentrate on club football to the detriment of national assignment.

However, Stamp insists that the 30-year-old was not in a good medical condition to play for his outfit.

"He wasn't in good shape. Our medical people are not going to lie. That's why we made the decision not to sign him,"he is quoted by getreading.co.uk

Gyan after his move to Reading fell through joined Al Ahli Dubai on a season-long-loan deal. He has kicked the ground running, scoring in his debut against former side Al Ain in the UAE top-flight league

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh