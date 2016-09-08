Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 8 September 2016 00:55 CET

Jaap Stamp: Jaab Stamp: Black Stars skipper failed medical at Reading

Manchester United legend, Jaap Stamp, who is now the head coach of Reading claims that the English side pulled out of the deal with Asamoah Gyan because he failed medical.

Gyan rubbished earlier reports that he failed his Reading medical, saying he rather called off the deal when the club put a clause in his contract that they want him to concentrate on club football to the detriment of national assignment.

However, Stamp insists that the 30-year-old was not in a good medical condition to play for his outfit.

"He wasn't in good shape. Our medical people are not going to lie. That's why we made the decision not to sign him,"he is quoted by getreading.co.uk

"If we're going to be spending money - we need to make sure he is fit and ready to perform."

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Giving gift without love is giftless.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
