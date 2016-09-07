Gyan scores in Al Ahli debut against former side Al Ain

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan found the back of the net in his Al Ahly debut in a 5-1 mauling of his former side Al Ain on Wednesday evening.

The Shanghai SIPG loanee was introduced into the game from the bench and added to the tally in the 79th minute of the game.

Gyan, 30, has reunited with his former manager at Al Ain Cosmin Olaroiu at Al Ahli and their reunion is proving worthy for the Garden City club.

The former Sunderland striker was reported to have failed a medical at English Championship side Reading and was quickly signed on by Al Ahly.

The Ghana captain appears to have silenced his critics with the goal on his debut following the medical failure report.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com