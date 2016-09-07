Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 7 September 2016 22:40 CET

Gyan scores in Al Ahli debut against former side Al Ain

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan found the back of the net in his Al Ahly debut in a 5-1 mauling of his former side Al Ain on Wednesday evening.

The Shanghai SIPG loanee was introduced into the game from the bench and added to the tally in the 79th minute of the game.

Gyan, 30, has reunited with his former manager at Al Ain  Cosmin Olaroiu at Al Ahli and their reunion is proving worthy for the Garden City club.

The former Sunderland striker was reported to have failed a medical at English Championship side Reading and was quickly signed on by Al Ahly.

The Ghana captain appears to have silenced his critics with the goal on his debut following the medical failure report.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

For man to live another day is by Grace not by works
By: D.T.N Addy
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img