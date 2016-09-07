Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 7 September 2016 19:40 CET

Thiago Messi: Barcelona sign son of Lionel Messi

It's only a few days since Lionel Messi admitted his son isn't the biggest fan of football, but he will give it a go - Thiago will be joining Barcelona's baby set-up at the FCBEscola.

Thiago will be one of the first children who will take part in a pilot programme iniciated by the club for their youngest categories. The FCBEscola, directed by Oscar Grau, who replaced Xavi Marce in his day, is opening a pilot project for children between three and five. Read more:

If they enjoy it and are doing well, they will get promoted through the FCBEscola. As revealed by Adria Albets on El Larguero, Thiago will be part of the programme.

It is open to all the children of the club's five professional sections, and the kids of employees. The idea is to give them Barcelona DNA at an early age.

