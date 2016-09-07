Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 7 September 2016 19:40 CET

Reading manager Jaap Stamp claims Asamoah Gyan failed a medical at the club


Reading manager Jaap claims striker Asamoah Gyan failed a medical at the club, leading to the botched loan move.

Gyan, 30, saw his widely publicized move fell through over claims he failed a mandatory medical.

But the Ghana international rejected the reports strongly insisting it was fake and untrue.

But Dutchman Jaap Stamp insists the Royals had concerns over his fitness level.

"He wasn't in good shape. Our medical people are not going to lie. That's why we made the decision not to sign him,"he is quoted by getreading.co.uk

"If we're going to be spending money - we need to make sure he is fit and ready to perform."

However in a twist of event, the striker signed a season-long loan with UAE side Al Ahli from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

GHANAIANS ARE GOOD ACTORS. WORKERS PRETEND TO WORK WHILE THE AUTHORITIES ALSO PRETEND TO PAY THEM
By: FREDERICK ATO ARMAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img