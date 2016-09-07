Reading manager Jaap Stamp claims Asamoah Gyan failed a medical at the club



Reading manager Jaap claims striker Asamoah Gyan failed a medical at the club, leading to the botched loan move.

Gyan, 30, saw his widely publicized move fell through over claims he failed a mandatory medical.

But the Ghana international rejected the reports strongly insisting it was fake and untrue.

But Dutchman Jaap Stamp insists the Royals had concerns over his fitness level.

"He wasn't in good shape. Our medical people are not going to lie. That's why we made the decision not to sign him,"he is quoted by getreading.co.uk

"If we're going to be spending money - we need to make sure he is fit and ready to perform."

However in a twist of event, the striker signed a season-long loan with UAE side Al Ahli from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

