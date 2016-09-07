PLB announces rest of matches will kick off simultaneously

The Premier League Board has announced all matches for the rest of the season will kick-off simultaneously.

According to the PLB, the matches involving all the sixteen teams in the league this Sunday will start at exactly 15:15GMT across the country.

Each of the encounters is expected to have a bearing on the final table in the qualification for continental football and determination of relegation places thus the decision to play all remaining league matches simultaneously.

The decision was also taken in collaboration with our TV Right holders, Supersports, which will telecast Sunday's match between Liberty Professionals and Wa All Stars live.

