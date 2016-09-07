EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough to expand operations in Ghana, top officials expected in the country next week

English Premier League side Middlesbrough are seeking to expand their business operations in Ghana, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The ambitious top-flight side are hoping to tap in the growing talents of the Ghanaian market and build a strong partnership with top clubs in the West African nation.

Top officials of the club are expected in Ghana next week to begin negotiations with major stakeholders in a bid to push their fastest growing brand in Ghana and Africa, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The club's Head of Academy Recruitment Thiago Cruz Reggiani, who is spearheading the latest revolution, is expected in the country on a three-day official visit from September 17-20.

He will be joined by the Chief Executive of Global Group Eleven Sporting Management Christian Schulte and his trusted Ghanaian partner Samuel Akoto Asante.

Middlesbrough are seeking to unearth the best talents in Ghana and Africa as they hope to expand their brand on the continent.

The officials will hold meetings with several top officials as well some top local journalists.

The English side gained qualification to the Premier League this season but their next phase of transformation could be even more startling as it seeks to climb the game's international network frame of teams from Ghana and Africa.

Boro had on their roaster Ghana winger Albert Adomah for over two seasons until he recently left to join Aston Villa.

By Patrick Akoto



