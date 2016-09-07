Kingsley Owusu Achiaw: Bechem United President: There is no juju in football

President of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw has stated that juju has no effect on a team's performance after his side won the MTN FA Cup.

Bechem United made history on Sunday when they defeated Okwawu United to become the first Brong Ahafo outfit to win the FA Cup.

Owusu Achiaw believes that only hard work and determination propelled them to victory.

'A friend who owns a club once approached me that if I don't consult a spiritualist to protect Bechem, we will be relegated.

'I refused and after what happened on Sunday, I have realised that juju has no potency in football. It is only hard work and determination that bring success,' he said.

Bechem United have confirmed that they will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, following the FA Cup glory.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh