Ghana Football: Nyantakyi, Afriyie differences settled - Appiah

Black Stars management committee member, Joseph Yaw Appiah, has revealed the supposed sour relationship between GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi and his Vice George Afriyie has been resolved.

There were reports that the first citizens of Ghana football are at loggerheads at the association, after an alleged internal bickering within the association.

The problems saw accusing fingers pointing at the doors of the Black Stars management committee chairman for leaking information to the Sports Minister, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, something they both denied, describing it 'as normal in every institution.'

George Afriyie later hinted that he will relinquish his position as the vice president of the Ghana FA, saying:

'It is just that if you understand the football politics; a lot of gossips, a lot of hearsay, a lot of accusing fingers. I have gone through all that for so many years but seriously, maybe at the right time when I am off the scene, people will realise that there was one man who dedicated himself for the course (of Ghana football).

He added that: "Following football now personally, as George Afriyie, it doesn't really worth it. If you're not appreciated for all the years and the sacrifices that you've done, why would you worry yourself to continue? He quizzed.

But J.Y Appiah says the venom that filled the two have been released and peace has been restored.

"They were united, it was just one or two misunderstanding which took us less than five minutes to resolve. We have been friends and a family for quite a long time.

"Naturally, even the teeth and tongue they fight it was just a small thing [and] we have been able to rectify it,' Appiah told Starr FM.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh