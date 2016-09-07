Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 7 September 2016 18:10 CET

Ghanaian striker Thomas Agyepong suffers slight injury at Dutch side NAC Breda

Ghanaian teen striker Thomas Agyepong suffered a slight knock in NAC Breda's barren draw against Don Bosch last week.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Manchester City has not trained with the first since Monday.

The former Right to Dream Academy product is expected to be assessed further this week before the side's Dutch second-tier league game against PSV 11 on Friday.

