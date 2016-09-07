Agyemang Badu happy with new Udinese contract

Ghanaian star Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says he is happy after extending his contract with Italian side Udinese.

The Black Stars number three extended his contract with Udinese which will keep him at the club until 2020 and says he is ready to give out his best for the Italian side.

The Ghanaian international who was linked with a move to Premier League side Middleborough with Stoke City also showing keen interest chose to stay with the Italian side.

'I think I am very happy with the new contract I got from a club like Udinese. That means the work I have been doing there is going on well and the club appreciates it,' he told Class FM.

Badu has been with The Little Zebras since Januray 2010 and has been very productive since his arrival.

