Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 7 September 2016 18:10 CET

Udinese midfielder Agyemang Badu insists side can’t win Italian Serie A

Udinese star Agyemang Badu says his side will not be able to win the Italian Serie A this season as they attempt to position the team in a better position than last season.

The Ghana midfielder admits that champions Juventus are in a better position of winning the title with the quality they have compared his Udinese side.

'It will be difficult to compete with Juventus and I don't think the players they are signing is even because of the Italian Serie A.

'The players they have can do the work and I think they are concentrating more on the Champions League,' Badu told Class FM.

'They will always remain favorites to win the league and what they have shown in the last five years really tells that.

I know for 100 percent they will win the league but I want my brother Kwadwo Asmaoah to win the Champions League,' Badu added.

Badu can boast of 93 appearances for the Italian side scoring 10 goals in the process.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Your true self will be define if take risk instead of talking about perfection.
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img