Hockey World League R1: Black Sticks To Host And Win

Salya Nsalbini, skipper of the Ghana National Hockey Team (Male) says his colleagues are ready to win the 2016 Hockey World League Round One which comes off from September 9 to 11 at the Theodosia Okoe Hockey Stadium in Accra.

Speaking to yours truly, the enterprising player said the Black Sticks are ready for the tournament, and ready to give Ghana Sports the smile that it needs.

He said Ghana Hockey is growing and developing and the time has come for success to be seen after they have played on the atro turf for a long time.

The captain of the Female Squad, Getrude Inkoom said they are ready after hosting a West African tournament that has put the players in shape.

She noted that Ghana is trophy starved in sports, hence they have taken it up to win and make it to the next stage in Valencia, Spain.

The male winners of the Hockey World League are scheduled for Bangladesh and Salya Nsalbini believes the Ghana team is poised for victory.

He hinted that the tournament will be keenly contested with Kenya as a team to worry Ghana, but they shall win.

Ghana is ranked second best in Africa in the female category and fourth in the male category. Egypt and South Africa reign on the continent.

Other countries in the Hockey World League Round One are Nigeria and Namibia.

The Ghana team’s have adopted a slogan – Make A Mark! To Qualify To Round 2.

Richard Akpokavie, President of the Ghana Hockey Association (GHA) has invited sports fans to come and watch world class games for free under floodlights and have fun with the players.





