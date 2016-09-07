Today In History: Barreto quits Ghana post for job in Portugal

On 7th September, 2004, Ghana coach Mariano Barreto left his job to take over at Portuguese club Maritimo, officials

Barreto's sudden departure has stunned the Ghana Football Association, who claim to have not known of his intentions.

Barreto, 47, coached Ghana to a 2-0 win over the Cape Verde islands in their World Cup African zone Group Two qualifier in Kumasi on Sunday, which puts them in top place and on course for a berth in the 2006 finals in Germany.

The Portuguese coach, who worked previously as a fitness trainer at clubs in Germany and Russia, was appointed in February.

He took Ghana's under-23 side to the recent Athens Olympic Games football tournament.

Portuguese reports said he had join Maritimo on Tuesday.

His departure means Ghana have just one month to find a new coach before their next World Cup qualifier, a clash at home to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kumasi on October 10.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh