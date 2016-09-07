Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 7 September 2016 17:25 CET

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien ponders retirement


Ghana midfielder Michael Essien is considering his future after failing to land a club since his release from Panathinaikos.

The 33-year-old has struggled to find a new destination after he parted ways with the Greek giants in the summer.

The former Chelsea box-to-box midfield engine has endured a frustrating injury nightmare in his career.

Essien is believed to have confided to friends that he has had enough of his constant battle against injury and reported to be considering retiring from the game completely.

He is reported to be nearing a switch to the Australian League and will say goodbye to the sport if he fails to land a contract.

The Ghanaian has an extensive resume having played for Bastia, Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and recently Panathinaiko.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

It takes a man who listens to his inner God to realize the impossible.
By: Frederick Duodu Taky
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img