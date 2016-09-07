Ghana midfielder Michael Essien ponders retirement



Ghana midfielder Michael Essien is considering his future after failing to land a club since his release from Panathinaikos.

The 33-year-old has struggled to find a new destination after he parted ways with the Greek giants in the summer.

The former Chelsea box-to-box midfield engine has endured a frustrating injury nightmare in his career.

Essien is believed to have confided to friends that he has had enough of his constant battle against injury and reported to be considering retiring from the game completely.

He is reported to be nearing a switch to the Australian League and will say goodbye to the sport if he fails to land a contract.

The Ghanaian has an extensive resume having played for Bastia, Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and recently Panathinaiko.

