Boxing: Ayitteh Powers: Bukom Banku offered me $10,000 for anal sex

Cruiserweight boxer, Ayittey Powers has alleged that Bukom Banku, his fellow boxer offered him $10,000 to lure him into having an anal sex and has threatened to make the conversation public should the latter denies it.

'I was at home one Saturday afternoon when I received a message on my phone so I decided to check and realised I had a message saying 'Powers I love you' and it surprised me,' he told 3news.com

According to Ayittey Powers he texted back asking who the sender was even though he knew it was Bukom Banku.

He said he did so because he wanted to be sure and not to his surprise, Banku replied saying it was him and he loves me.

'He texted back telling me that he wanted to sleep with me and admitted that he was gay insisting he wanted to sleep with me.

'I intentionally asked him how much he would pay if I agree to sleep with him and he said he will give me$10,000.

'He still kept insisting but I thought he was joking until later in the conversation that I realised he was getting serious.

'I asked him if he meant it and he replied in the affirmative saying, he was very serious and it would only be between us, then I started recording the conversation with my phone.

'He kept begging me telling me I'm handsome so he would love to have sex with me which really shocked me.

Powers promised to make evidence of the text conversation public if Bukom Banku comes out to deny.

'I have all the evidence on my phone and I will release it if he dares me,' Ayittey Powers shouted.

'How can a man wear eyelashes and bleach himself thinking it is normal,' the boxer said angrily.

'He is gay and God will punish him and I say this because I believe in God and Prophet TB Joshua who is my father knows I will never do such a thing in my life'.

