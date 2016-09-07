Kwadwo Asamoah: Stephen Appiah heaps praises on Juventus midfielder

Stephen Appiah believes that his former Black Stars teammate will become of the key men in Juventus, after recovering from injuries.

Asamoah has won four consecutive league titles with the Bianconeri's but was sidelined by injuries last season and a greater part of last two seasons.

The former Udinese recovered fully before the season kicked off and has thus far impressed in all the games featured for Juventus in the ongoing season.

Stephen thinks Kwadwo Asamoah will continue to enjoy regular football at Juventus and has showered praises on his compatriots for his exceptional qualities as a versatile player.

"I've known him since he was a child. Now that he has overcome the injury, Asamoah can go back to being one of the key players of Juventus. His skill to adapt to all roles, the midfield and on the left wing make it valuable." He told La Gazzetta DolloSport

"He started making a case with Ghana and has become one of the strongest in the world. He is a golden boy. The first few times that he came to the national team he was very shy, he spoke to no one and gave his all on the"

