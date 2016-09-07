Ghana to face Egypt in Alexandria in crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier

Ghana will battle seven-time African champions Egypt in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Alexandria on November 11.

The Egyptian Football Federation announced on Wednesday that the second group E game will take place at the Bourg Al Arab stadium.

The Black Stars will play Uganda in their opening qualifier at home next month before traveling to the North African country to face the wounded Egyptians.

The Pharaoahs will be looking to revenge for their loss against Ghana in 2013, when they failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup after losing 7-3 on aggregate to the Black Stars in the final round of the qualifiers.

The winners of each of the five groups will advance to represent Africa in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com