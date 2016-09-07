Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 7 September 2016 15:55 CET

Olympic Gold Reward: Wayde van Niekerk surprised with brand new Audi R8

South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk made Olympic history at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Brazil.

The sprinter broke the 400m world record on his way to winning gold at the Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old who was trained by his great grandmother reduced legendary runner Michael Johnson's time of 43.19 seconds for the 400m race to 43.03.

That was a proud moment for South Africa and Wayde van Niekerk.

A brand new Audi R8 for Wayde van Niekerk. Great grandma will be proud!

