LeBron James: NBA star cancels 2-day trip to Manilla

LeBron James cancelled what would have been his third visit to Manila a day before he was scheduled to arrive.

Shoe brand Nike issued a statement Wednesday, September 7 that the 4-time NBA MVP's visit will not push through due to "logistical challenges."

"Due to logistical challenges Nike has made the difficult decision to cancel the Manila portion of LeBron James' Asia tour," the statement read. "We apologize to all the fans in the Philippines and will look to reschedule the tour in the future."

Nike did not provide any further reason for the cancelation.

The 3-time NBA champion who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA championship in June was set for a media conference at Makati City on Thursday, September 8 and a "Battle the Doubt Night" event at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on the same day.



credit: Rappler.com



