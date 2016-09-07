Promising youngster Yaw Yeboah fails to make Black Stars debut

Young Ghana international Yaw Yeboah failed to make his Black Stars debut and will be hoping that he is involved when the National team assembles again in October.

Yeboah has been on fire since securing a loan deal with FC Twente from Manchester City and was a late call up to replace injured Jeffrey Schlupp.

His form earned him a place in Avram Grant's team that was scheduled to play against Rwanda in the final AFCON qualifier against Rwanda and also the friendly game against Russia in Moscow.

He was scheduled to be given a run-out against the Amavubi of Rwanda but a late goal conceded meant he was left rooted on the bench.

He could not make the team that played against Russia and will hope he is given another opportunity to play against the Cranes of Uganda in October.

