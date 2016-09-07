Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 7 September 2016 12:55 CET

Robert Easter Jr: Who is Richard Commey's opponent?

Ghana's Richard Commey (24-0, 22 KO's) will meet American Robert Easter Jr. (17-0, 14 KO's) on September 9th in Reading, Pennsylvania, for the vacant IBF World Lightweight title. Read more: Boxer to focus on World title challenge as he vacates Commonwealth strap

Easter and the hard-punching Commey are vying for the 135-pound crown vacated by Rances Barthelemy, who is stepping up in weight after defending his crown in June against Mickey Bey.

play Robert Easter

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Never appear to talk about your fears for your enemy can hear and tear you in cheers.
By: Thomas Korang
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img