Robert Easter Jr: Who is Richard Commey's opponent?

Ghana's Richard Commey (24-0, 22 KO's) will meet American Robert Easter Jr. (17-0, 14 KO's) on September 9th in Reading, Pennsylvania, for the vacant IBF World Lightweight title. Read more: Boxer to focus on World title challenge as he vacates Commonwealth strap

Easter and the hard-punching Commey are vying for the 135-pound crown vacated by Rances Barthelemy, who is stepping up in weight after defending his crown in June against Mickey Bey.

play Robert Easter

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh