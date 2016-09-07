Bechem United signing Ahmed Toure is a statement of intent

FA Cup winners Bechem United pulled off a major coup with the capture of well traveled Ahmed Toure who signed a two year contract with the club on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Kotoko man though very volatile has scored goals for every club he has played for and Bechem United will be hoping that he brings his goal scoring prowess to the club.

The capture of Toure is a huge statement of intent by the ambitious club who will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup next season by virtue of winning the FA Cup.

Toure scored 11 goals for Asante Kotoko the last time he was in Ghana and is likely to partner new sensation Abednago Tetteh in coach Manuel Zacharias attack.

Toure was in the stands to watch the side triumph in the FA Cup last Sunday, where they managed a 2-1 win over second-tier Okwahu United.

