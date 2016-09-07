Albert Adomah: “I couldn't sleep the night before I joined Aston Villa”

Albert Adomah has stated that his move from Middlesborough to Aston Villa was a dream come true.

The 28-year-old made a shocking move from the Premier League side to the Championship outfit this summer due disagreement over a new contract.

Adomah following his move has expressed his joy for joining Aston Villa.

"I played against Villa in pre-season," Adomah told the club's website.

"Straight away when we walked in, I thought 'wow, Villa is a massive club.'

"It's one of the best pitches I've seen. It's like a carpet.

"I'm so very pleased to sign. I was like a child. I couldn't sleep the night before I joined.

"I'm so happy to be here. I met the gaffer and the chief executive. They speak highly of the project going forward which is to build a team and take the team forward."

