Sports News | 7 September 2016 12:10 CET

Ghana failed to spy on World Cup qualifying opponents

Ghana failed to send scouts to watch their primary opponents Egypt who were playing against South Africa in an international friendly.

The Black Stars were guest to the Golden Eagles of Russia at the same time the Egyptians were taking on the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in an international friendly.

The Pharoah's fell to a Mpho Makola 7th minute strike and never recovered from it though they played very well.

Black Stars head coach Avram Grant revealed they had failed to scout on their World Cup opponents and that the only way now is to get the videos for analysis.

The game against South Africa was their preparatory game for their World Cup qualifier opener against Congo next Month.

The Egyptians will host Ghana in November in Cairo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Life without a day light is living in darkness
By: Sam Sammy
