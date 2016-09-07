Ghana defender Baba Rahman turns attention to Bayern Munich clash after Russia game

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has turned his attention to playing against Bayern Munich this weekend after playing in Ghana's games against Rwanda and Russia.

The 23-year-old defender played in the final 25 minutes as Schalke 04's Bundesliga campaign took a rocky turn against Eintracht Frankfurth.

Rahman joined the Royal Blues from Chelsea this summer in a loan deal and is expected to make the left back position his won despite the presence of Sead Kolasinic.

Rahmna played full throttle as Ghana drew 1-1 with the Amavubi of Rwanda in Accra over the weekend and played the same duration against the Golden Eagles of Russia in an international friendly in Moscow.

Rahman will now turn his attention to playing against Bayern Munich this week at the Veltins Arena when the Bavarians come for the second Bundesliga game of the season.

