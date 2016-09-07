Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 7 September 2016 12:10 CET

Ghana defender Baba Rahman turns attention to Bayern Munich clash after Russia game

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has turned his attention to playing against Bayern Munich this weekend after playing in Ghana's games against Rwanda and Russia.

The 23-year-old defender played in the final 25 minutes as Schalke 04's Bundesliga campaign took a rocky turn against Eintracht Frankfurth.

Rahman joined the Royal Blues from Chelsea this summer in a loan deal and is expected to make the left back position his won despite the presence of Sead Kolasinic.

Rahmna played full throttle as Ghana drew 1-1 with the Amavubi of Rwanda in Accra over the weekend and played the same duration against the Golden Eagles of Russia in an international friendly in Moscow.

Rahman will now turn his attention to playing against Bayern Munich this week at the Veltins Arena when the Bavarians come for the second Bundesliga game of the season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Revenge tightens the heart as much as the jaw.
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img