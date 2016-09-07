2016 Greater Accra Regional Division Two Zone 3 League First Round Review

It has been a spectacular season so far in the 2016 Greater Accra Regional Division Two Zone 3 League.

There were times when I had to rub my eyes, as if to wake myself up, for I was sure I was watching the English Premier League.

Jaw dropping goals, flawless technique, and brilliant tactics were just three of the many ingredients that have made this season a most breathtaking one.

The first round recently came to a close and the brief lull in action has afforded me sufficient time to gather my thoughts and thoroughly assess the performances.

So without further ado, here is my wrap up of the first round.

Best Team: Emmanuel FC

Emmanuel FC have simply been in a class of their own all season long.

Blessed with a well rounded and exceptionally talented squad, Emmanuel's trademark has been to ruthlessly rack up goals while staying solid and compact at the back.

This dazzling style of play has guided them to a whooping 24 goals with only 4 against, an absolutely phenomenal feat.

Emmanuel is a gem of a team and they are precisely on the right track to unlock Division One promotion.

Surprise Contender: Dynasty FC

If Dynasty FC were not on peoples' radars at the beginning of the season, they definitely are now.

With only one loss to their name, Dynasty's first round has been a fairytale. Their strength lies in their stone wall of a defense and they rarely concede goals.

Recently hitting top form, Dynasty will feel that they have a shot at the title as they currently sit in second.

Keep your eyes locked on these surprise contenders because they might just pull off the remarkable.

Most Overlooked : Newtown Youth FC

I want to paint a picture that I am sure my male readers will understand. Do you know a woman that you see and walk by everyday?

Maybe you greet her once in a while, but for some reason, possibly due to being busy or preoccupied, you never think twice about her.

Then one day as your walking by, you take a good look at her and stop in your tracks because you suddenly realize that she is the most beautiful woman you have ever seen.

This is the best way I can describe Newtown Youth. For much of the season they have flown quietly under the radar and have not garnered much attention.

They have steadfastly eked out hard earned result after hard earned result, which is fantastic, but in turn has failed to capture many headlines.

However, as I was reviewing the season, it finally hit me that this team is very very good.

With a recent three-goal rout of their latest opponents they are starting to receive the long overdue attention that they deserve.

Don't overlook this hard working team because they appear to be blossoming into something exceptionally beautiful.

Pre-Season Favorite: Accra Youth SC

The reigning champions came in to the season as unanimous title favorites. Having produced the likes of Clifford Aboagye (Granada), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), and Gershon Koffie (New England Revolution), it is no surprise that Accra Youth are considered as a constant force to be reckoned with.

Opening the season with a stupendous 6 wins out of 7, the young 'Eleven Is To One' quickly lived up to the hype.

However, a shocking dip in form momentarily threw their campaign into a bit of turmoil, but fortunately for them they seem to have recovered.

Situated 9 points off the leaders in 4th, they will need to bring their A game with them to the second round. Only time will tell if Accra Youth will be able to shoulder the burden of being the favorites and retain their coveted title.

Poised to Have a Big 2nd Round: Lenient FC

Although their start to the season was a tad shaky, Lenient FC have really come alive in recent weeks.

The future looks increasingly bright for the Nima based club after they ended the first round with an unbelievable 7 match undefeated streak.

Everything appears to be clicking right now for Lenient, and a team that is firing on all cylinders is a very dangerous team indeed.

Expect a big second round from Lenient because they sure look up to the task.

Most Feared: Golden Boys FC

Few teams in the second division are feared as much as Golden Boys FC. After spoiling both Emmanuel and Accra Youth's unbeaten runs, Golden Boys have quickly become recognized as the team that takes out the best of the best. Clever link up play and unceasing pressure is the brand of football that Golden like to play, and their opponents are always in for an uphill battle. This is a team that needs to be regarded with the utmost respect because they are capable of beating anyone.

Yet to make a Name for Themselves: FCM Maamobi, Great Farcos FC, Zein FC

These teams have had nothing to brag about so far in the 2016 season. Having said that, their seasons are far from being over and they still have plenty of time to establish themselves. I hope my words will spark a fire in these teams and if so, I am confident that we will see a night and day difference in their second round displays.

Biggest Disappointment: Auroras FC

When I received word that Auroras would be making their long awaited return to the division, I was absolutely elated.

I had no doubt in my mind that the young phobians would elevate zone 3 and lead it to new heights.

After seeing them dominate in their first match, I was sure that my original assessment was spot on. Boy was I wrong.

Auroras' season has been perplexing, if not utterly dreadful.

The most alarming statistic is that they have registered 6 home draws compared to only 1 home win.

On top of that, they have failed to score in 8 out of 13 matches. Simply put, a team can't win without goals and Auroras can't score.

This should not be the case for the youth team of such a historic and beloved club, because Auroras should be attracting the top youth talent from all around Ghana.

I understand that it takes time to adjust to the rigorous demands of a league after such a long hiatus, but their 10th place ranking is inexcusable and Hearts fans deserve better.

Relegation Battlers: Dawtex FC , Desert Warriors FC, Westland FC

Entrenched at the absolute depths of the table, these three teams have more than their fair share of work cut out for them if they harbor any chance of surviving the cut.

Come the end of the season 6 teams will be ordered down into the dark abyss of Ghanaian football and aside from a miracle, most, if not all, of the three above mentioned squads will surely be caught in the cleanse.

Nevertheless, what doesn't kill you can only make you stronger, and the team or teams that defy these ridiculous odds will have gained tremendous experience and will be extremely motivated for the following season.

Biggest Flop: Powerlines FC

Barring one of the greatest comebacks ever seen in sports, Powerlines FC will surely be relegated at the end of the season.

Still without a victory, Powerlines have hands down been the biggest flop of the season.

Rather than wallowing in their misfortunes, they need to keep their heads up as they now have the opportunity to showcase their sportsmanship and resilience.

Even though it most likely wont be enough to prevent them from going down, lets hope Powerlines can string together some good results and end the second round on a more positive note.

2016 Table

1. Emmanuel FC

2. Dynasty FC

3. Newtown Youth FC

4. Accra Youth SC

5. Lenient FC

6. Golden Boys FC

7. Great Farcos FC

8. FCM Maamobi

9. Zein FC

10. Auroras FC

11. Desert Warriors FC

12. Westland FC

13. Dawtex FC

14. Powerlines FC

By Matthew Fisher Email: [email protected]

