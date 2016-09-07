Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 7 September 2016 10:40 CET

French coach spied on Ghana for Congo ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Congo coach Pierre Lechantre sent a French coach to monitor the Black Stars in their two matches this month, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The unidentified espionage was in Accra to watch the 1-1 draw with Rwanda in the final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in which an under-strength side was fielded.

He also travelled to Moscow to spy on them as they played and lost 1-0 to 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts Russia.

Lechantre is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares to face the Black Stars on 28 August, 2017.

