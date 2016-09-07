French coach spied on Ghana for Congo ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Congo coach Pierre Lechantre sent a French coach to monitor the Black Stars in their two matches this month, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The unidentified espionage was in Accra to watch the 1-1 draw with Rwanda in the final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in which an under-strength side was fielded.

He also travelled to Moscow to spy on them as they played and lost 1-0 to 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts Russia.

Lechantre is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares to face the Black Stars on 28 August, 2017.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com