Asamoah Gyan ready for action but leaves final decision to Al Ahli

Asamoah Gyan is not in a rush to play his first match for Al Ahli and says he leaves that decision to the club.

The Ghana captain has recently recovered from an injury which restricted him limited game time at Chinese club Shanghai SIPG.

Gyan has started training with the Dubai-based club and working hard ahead of their Arabian Gulf League opener against Emirates on 17 September.

"I'm ready to go. Injuries are part of the game, just as long as they don't retire you. Right now, I'm alright and ready to play football," Gyan said.

"There were some mistakes when I was in China and I don't want to repeat those mistakes again.

"When I was in the UAE, I was almost playing every game and was moving a lot. But I made a couple of mistakes, that I don't want to make again.

"So I want to listen to the staff and see what they have to say and I will not decide on my own. The staff will decide when I'm ready to play."

