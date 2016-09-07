MTN FA Cup winner Bechem Utd to get 'free jet' for Caf Confed Cup transport

MTN FA Cup winners Bechem United will not pay any transportation costs for for their CAF Confederations campaign next season.

That's according to club Public Relations Officer, Kweku Danso.

After beating Okwawu United 2-1 in Sunday's final at the Cape Coast Stadium, the club will now take the slot to represent Ghana in CAF's second tier event.

“Bechem United will get free jet to Africa from Don Pee of Eco-Medical center. Osagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu is behind our winning of the MTN FA cup and had been around the club's recent success. He has been helping us so much," Danso told Moon Lite FM.

After a scoreless first half, Yaw Arnol had put Bechem up in the 55th minute, but Okwawu equalised eight minutes later only for Arnol to provide the match winner later.

The Hunters, as Bechem are called, have already confirmed that they will feature in Africa.

“We are prepared and ready to go," Danso reiterated. "Our CEO made a promise and he is a man capable of finding sponsorship for the competition."

Bechem United are also very likely to finish decently in the Ghana Premier League, where they lie eighth.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Samuel Appiah