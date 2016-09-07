Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 7 September 2016 09:55 CET

Ghana Premier League: Kotoko midfielder Stephen Nyarko passes medical at Club Africain

Stephen Nyarko is close to completing his move to Club Africain, after passing his medical on Tuesday.

Stephen Nyarko joined Asante Kotoko from Wa All Stars this season and after impressing on his debut the midfielder has attracted several interests abroad with Club Africain leading the race to secure his signature.

Opoku Nti, the General Manager for Asante Kotoko confirmed that Nyarko has passed his medical with the Tunisian giants.

"He (Stephen Nyarko) is now in Tunisia to join Club Africain. He has already passed his medicals with the club today," Kotoko General manager Opoku Nti told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

The Ghana Premier League is three games to go, with Asante Kotoko lying 3rd position on the log sheet.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

do u know why i luv u?i luv u becos u're original,u always look for ur own instead of someone's husband.THUMB UP GIRL,U DESERVE HIM
By: franca
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img