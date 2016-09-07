Ghana Premier League: Kotoko midfielder Stephen Nyarko passes medical at Club Africain

Stephen Nyarko is close to completing his move to Club Africain, after passing his medical on Tuesday.

Stephen Nyarko joined Asante Kotoko from Wa All Stars this season and after impressing on his debut the midfielder has attracted several interests abroad with Club Africain leading the race to secure his signature.

Opoku Nti, the General Manager for Asante Kotoko confirmed that Nyarko has passed his medical with the Tunisian giants.

"He (Stephen Nyarko) is now in Tunisia to join Club Africain. He has already passed his medicals with the club today," Kotoko General manager Opoku Nti told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

The Ghana Premier League is three games to go, with Asante Kotoko lying 3rd position on the log sheet.

