Nkebe Wins Millennium Marathon Wheel Chair Race

Botsyo Nkebe was declared winner of the first ever wheel chair category at the 2016 Millennium Marathon in Accra.

It was the first ever marathon in Ghana to recognize the para division and the participants displayed splendid performance and sportsmanship.

Last year, some para athletes stole the show in the regional race in Kumasi, but could not compete at the main race.

However, this year, through the mediation of the GO GET DEM team, the para athletes were invited and allowed to participate with Botsyo Nkebe coming out as the fastest.

He was rewarded with prizes from the sponsors of the Millennium Marathon.

The winners of the half marathon drove home cars, whilst others who completed had consolation prizes.

Tim Hutchings, a British Athletics Commentator who was specially invited for the event commended the organisers and hoped for more participation.

Last year, which was the maiden event about 30,000 people took part, however the number dropped to 7,000 this year, with low publicity as compared to the 2015 edition.

Ambassador Ashim Morton, organizer of the Millennium Marathon said the event has come to stay and urged Ghanaians to practice healthy lifestyles by exercising and jogging. He also thanked the sponsors and hoped more companies will join in the coming years.





