Rio 2016 Paralympics Kicks Off- Four To Represent Ghana

The Rio 2016 ParalympicGames commences tomorrow September 7 till September 18. It is the Games for People/Athletes with Impairment(s), which follows immediately after the Olympic Games. Ghana is being represented by three Para-athletes; AlemMumuni (Paracyling), Charles Narh Teye (Powerlifting), Amadu Yusif (Athletics-Men's high jump) and coach Peter Adjei.

They are competing not just for glory, but to impact their generations and mitigate the perceptions about persons living with impairments (let's avoid the word 'disability').

The spectacle of these Ghanaians and other nationals performing will blow your mind. Your life will never be the same after watching the Paralympic Games. These athletes define what is impossible to be possible. They are super humans.

For Ghana’s Alem Mumuni, he just wants to impart on society and make a name for himself and his country. He takes part in the men’s 3,000m cycling race.

Amadu Yusif is a high jumper and you will marvel at his skill, however it is difficult for him to train as he uses normal sleeping mattress for training alone with no coach or adviser.

Luckily, the trio are going to the international platform to perform for medals, after challenges in securing funds to travel to Brazil for the international sports festival.

Ghanaian sports lovers are glad that at long last, the para athletes made it to the Games village but with only one official.

The Chef du Mission was not in Rio at the time of filing this report and Mr. Saka Akwei, the Deputy Director General (Technical) of the Ghana National Sports Authority (NSA) is not a happy person. His place was taken by the coach of the weight lifter, Peter Adjei, who traveled with Narh.

Saka Akwei believes with the talent available, if they are motivated, they can reach the medal zone, giving examples with previous competitions where the disabled won more medals for Ghana than able athletes. Though he is not in Rio after all his efforts, he has hope in the para athletes.