Sports Minister Wishes Commey Well

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, on behalf of His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama and Government of Ghana has sent congratulatory message to Richard Commey ahead of his up-coming IBF Lightweight title fight against Robert Easter Jr, an undefeated “tough” American, on September 9 in Pennsylvania, USA.

In his message to the 29-year-old boxing prodigy, the Hon. Minister urged him to stay focused and not to under-estimate his opponent but rather go into the game with a positive mentality.

The Hon. Minister expressed the support of government and the people of Ghana to the boxer as he takes a shot at a world title. He said government is fully aware of his exploits, having gone undefeated in all his fights and urged him to go into the ring with the full assurance that the government and people of Ghana are solidly behind him.

“I know you’ve got what it takes to be a world champion and so go all out to achieve the ultimate. I am very optimistic you can break the jinx of clinching a world title which seemed to have eluded us for some time now.” Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye said.

The Hon. Minister also took the opportunity to wish the trainer and technical team of Richard Commey well, and to urge them to ensure that the boxer is well-conditioned and prepared physically, mentally and psychologically ahead of the fight.

Finally, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye called on Ghanaians to support the boxer with their prayers as he goes into the up-coming IBF Lightweight title fight.