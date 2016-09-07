Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 7 September 2016

Ghana winger Albert Adomah handed number 37 jersey at Aston Villa

Ghana international winger Albert Adomah will wear the no. 37 jersey at Aston Villa, the club has confirmed.

The London-born wore the no. 27 jersey at Middlesbrough in the Premier League and has opted for the no. 37 at the Villa Park.

Adomah rejected a new contract offer from Middlesbrough to sign for Aston Villa who are chasing promotion back to the English Premier League.

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has retained his no. 10 jersey at the club.

By El Akyereko
