Sports News | 7 September 2016 06:55 CET

Kotoko midfielder Stephen Nyarko passes medicals at Tunisian side Club Africain ahead of proposed move

Asante Kotoko central midfielder Stephen Nyarko has flown to Tunisia and passed medicals at Tunisian side Club Africain, according to media reports.

Nyarko, 21, arrived in Tunis on Monday and is set to agree personal terms with El Ghalia.

Kotoko have confirmed the promising midfielder is currently in Tunisia finalising his switch to the Tunisian Ligue 1 side.

"He (Stephen Nyarko) is now in Tunisia to join Club Africain. He has already passed his medicals with the club today," Kotoko General manager Opoku Nti told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

Nyarko featured regularly for the Porcupine Warriors in the Ghana Premier League this season.

