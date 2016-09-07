Ghana Premier League: Ahmed Toure completes move to Bechem United

Bechem United have completed the signing of Ahmed Toure on a two-year deal on Tuesday at the club's secretariat in Accra.

The 2010-11 Ghana Premier League cum FA Cup best player has been on the wish-list of the Bechem club for some time now and there were attempts to secure his signature prior to the start of this season, but the deal fell through.

However, Bechem United after winning the FA Cup have seen the need to augment their squad to make them combine the CAF Confederation Cup and the domestic league effectively next season.

Ahmed Toure will give Bechem United a lot of options in attack in an attempt build a good strike partnership with sensational Abednego Tetteh, who made the headlines after hitting a hat-trick against Hearts of Oak.

Ahmed Toure hardly sees out his contract with any club he has featured for in Ghana: Kotoko (twice), Kessben and Berekum Chelsea. Only time will tell if he will see out his deal this time around at Bechem United.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh