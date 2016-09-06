Statistics reveal Ghana were better than Russia despite friendly defeat

Statistics showed Ghana out performed Russia despite losing 1-0 on Tuesday night in the high-profile friendly played at the Lokomotiv Stadium.

The Black Stars had 56.3% of possession and totaled 511 passes compared to Russia's 391.

Ghana had 79 accurate passes and their hosts had 77 of their accurate.

With shots on target, Russia were better with 5 and Avram Grant's side recorded 3.

