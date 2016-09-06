Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 6 September 2016 23:00 CET

Patrick Allotey to fight in Kazhkstan

By GNA

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - Ghana's Patrick Allotey, will on October 29, take on Kanat Islam in Kazkhstan in the World Boxing Authority (WBA) Interim Jr Middleweight Championship.

Allotey, currently ranked 13th, will seek to improve upon his ranking and possibly inch closer to the world title being held by Jack Culcay of Germany.

Islam, on otherhand ranked fourth, will also use the opportunity to enhance his ranking in anticipation for an opportunity to take a shot at the world title.

The fight will be staged by Nelson Promotions and Zherzu Company in Almaty Kazhstan.

The Ghanaian is scheduled to leave Ghana by October 15 for Kazhkstan to fine tune preparations for the fight.

GNA

