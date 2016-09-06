Four-member delegation leaves for Paralympic Games

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA - A four-member delegation led by Mr. Saka Acquaye, Deputy Director-General, National Sports Authority (NSA), will leave Ghana for Brasil for the 2016 Paralympic Games, which will commence on September 7.

The delegation will also include, Bishop Cornelius Adjah Coffie, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), Mr. Ignatius Elletey, General Secretary of NPC and Sessi Dzakpasu, Technical Director of NPC.

This follows the release of funds by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday for the team, after weeks of uncertainty.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports indicates that, MOYS was able to provide air tickets for three delegates, with the excerption of Dzakpasu and funds for the payment of per diems and other allowances for the athletes.

Team Ghana, had to leave for the Games in batches due to lack of funds and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) was compelled to intervene by purchasing air tickets for three athletes and two coaches to take an early lead to the event.

The departure of the four-member delegation will conclude Ghana's team to the event.

Ghana will be competing in Powerlifting, Cycling and High Jump with Charles Teye Narh, Alem Mumuni and Yussif Adamu representing the nation in the respective disciplines.

Apart from Adamu, Mumuni and Teye Narh will be having their second appearance in the competition.

